Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 13.3%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price fell 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 483,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 182,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.60 million and a P/E ratio of -33.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton bought 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,084.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,890,573.17.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.