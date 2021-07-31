Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Benesse stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695. Benesse has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90.
About Benesse
Featured Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.