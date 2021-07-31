Berenberg Bank Boosts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 310

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £29.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

