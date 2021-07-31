Berenberg Bank Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.24 ($122.64).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Friday. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €106.35 ($125.12). The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.