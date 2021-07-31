BETTER BEING CO., LLC (BBCO) Announces August 4th IPO

BETTER BEING CO., LLC (BBCO) is planning to raise $200 million in an IPO on Wednesday, August 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 12,500,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, BETTER BEING CO., LLC generated $343.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $40.5 million. BETTER BEING CO., LLC has a market cap of $843.4 million.

The Better Being Co. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” The Better Being Co. is a high-growth whole-body wellness platform that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes trusted and beneficial vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands. We are dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality products to our loyal consumers and compelling value to our global network of retail partners. The strong momentum across our brands is underpinned by durable, secular trends, including an increased consumer focus on health and wellness, the continued shift to online purchasing and the rising importance of self-care and well-being. Our carefully curated collection of leading brands, each with a differentiated positioning, empowers our consumers to take charge of their health in order to meet their own unique wellness needs, inside and out. Our long-standing, highly reputable brands appeal to a broad range of consumer demographics spanning generations, cultures, income levels and varying degrees of knowledge and interest regarding health and wellness. As such, our products become an integral part of the daily routines of our loyal and highly engaged health and wellness-oriented consumers. Our core brands include Solaray, KAL, Zhou, Nu U, Heritage Store, Life Flo and Zand Immunity, which together experienced annual average net sales growth of 15.2% from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2020, significantly outpacing the growth of the global vitamins and minerals market. Our core brands have won numerous awards and have been featured in an array of magazines in recent years, and, according to SPINS, our Solaray brand is the fastest-growing brand among top 5 brands (by dollar sales) across the Vitamins & Supplements and Herbs & Homeopathic departments in the combined Natural Enhanced and Regional & Independent Grocery retail channels in both dollar and growth, and is the No. 2 dollar share brand, for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 27, 2020. Our portfolio also includes additional brands that offer a broad range of benefits to targeted consumer segments. “.

The Better Being Co. was founded in 1993 and has 974 employees. The company is located at 222 S Main Street, Suite 1600 Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 and can be reached via phone at (435) 655-6000 or on the web at http://www.betterbeing.com/.

