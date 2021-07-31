BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $5.83 on Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $7.79 million and $152,960.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00014507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001666 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.01146108 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,218,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,193 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.