Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

