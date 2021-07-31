BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLRX opened at $3.23 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.09.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

