BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $119.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $124.52. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

