Bionic Hits Market Capitalization of $11,474.96 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Bionic has a market capitalization of $11,474.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bionic has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bionic

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

