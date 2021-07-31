BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

