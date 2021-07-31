BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 96.1% in July

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 25,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

