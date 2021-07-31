BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock remained flat at $$16.20 during trading on Friday. 33,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
