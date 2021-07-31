BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock remained flat at $$16.20 during trading on Friday. 33,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

