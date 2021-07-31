BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 70,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 771,570 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 325,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

