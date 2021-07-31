BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Hits Market Cap of $117,130.05

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $117,130.05 and approximately $367.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00796676 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00085606 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

