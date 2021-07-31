Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $5,381.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00039379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007223 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,908,681 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

