BMO Capital Markets Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29. Starbucks has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.