BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $300.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.23.

FTNT stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

