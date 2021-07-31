BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.95 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.86.

Shares of TFII opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

