Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

