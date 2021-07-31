Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,178.26 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 127.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,247.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

