BoringDAO Market Cap Reaches $15.89 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $144.19 or 0.00344766 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 5% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $13,465.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BoringDAO

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,179 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

