BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $5.12

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $4.95. BRF shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 9,679 shares traded.

BRFS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BRF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of BRF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.