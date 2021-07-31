BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.