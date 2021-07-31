Bright Health Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:BHG) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 3rd

Bright Health Group’s (NYSE:BHG) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bright Health Group had issued 51,350,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $924,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.93.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

