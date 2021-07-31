Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) versus Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Financial Review

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Health Group and Trupanion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trupanion $502.03 million 9.18 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -718.88

Bright Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trupanion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bright Health Group and Trupanion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Trupanion 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bright Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 77.93%. Trupanion has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Trupanion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Trupanion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Trupanion -3.15% -7.13% -4.24%

Summary

Bright Health Group beats Trupanion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

