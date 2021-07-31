BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

