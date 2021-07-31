BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

