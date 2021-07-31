BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lifted to B at TheStreet

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.