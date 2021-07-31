BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.
NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
