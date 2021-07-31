BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.