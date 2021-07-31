BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of BrightView worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BV opened at $16.03 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

