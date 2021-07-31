Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $485.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.40 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

