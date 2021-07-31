Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Euronav reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 138.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Euronav stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 921,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $43,639,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 197,523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663,771 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 259,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 994,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

