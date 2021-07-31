Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.36. Everi reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Everi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Everi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 3.11. Everi has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

