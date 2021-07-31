Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.81. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $196.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.17. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $199.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

