Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $98.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $59.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $363.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. 90,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 354.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.