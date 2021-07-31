Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $340.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.23 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $346.51.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.