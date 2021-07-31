Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $5.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the highest is $5.90 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $22.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth $83,148,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

