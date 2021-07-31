Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $282.44 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

