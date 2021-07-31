Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report $4.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51. Celanese reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 534,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.78. Celanese has a 1-year low of $94.93 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.