Brokerages Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $17.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.63 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.96. 3,535,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.