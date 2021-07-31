Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $17.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.52. 1,297,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

