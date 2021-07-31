Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. The Boeing reported earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

NYSE:BA opened at $226.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.94. The company has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

