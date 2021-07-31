Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target at $34.28

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter valued at $18,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 759,441 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66. Azul has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

