Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $59.14

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. 756,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $111,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,349 shares of company stock worth $2,626,102. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.