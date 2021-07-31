Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) PT at €158.08

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €158.08 ($185.97).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHER shares. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Delivery Hero stock traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €126.20 ($148.47). The stock had a trading volume of 316,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50 day moving average of €115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion and a PE ratio of -17.85.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

