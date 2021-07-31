Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Target Price at €158.08

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €158.08 ($185.97).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHER shares. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

ETR DHER traded up €1.20 ($1.41) on Wednesday, hitting €126.20 ($148.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €115.15. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

