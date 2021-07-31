Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Target Price at €154.15

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €155.69 ($183.17).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €140.75 ($165.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

