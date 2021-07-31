Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Price Target at C$32.50

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Keyera alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210.

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.78. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.