Brokerages Set Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT at $18.88

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Separately, TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $13.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

